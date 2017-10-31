Oct inflation seen hitting 3.2-3.7%

Inflation is likely to hit 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent this month on the back of higher utility rates, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

“Increases in domestic petroleum prices, electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas, and water rates in Maynilad- and Manila Water-serviced areas” were cited by the central bank in a statement.

A weaker peso also likely contribute to upward price pressures.

Inflation rose to 3.4 percent in September, from 3.1 percent a month earlier, due to higher prices of food and non-food commodities. This brought the nine-month average to 3.1 percent.

While the rise in consumer prices could accelerate in October, the BSP said that “nonetheless, average inflation is expected to remain within the national government’s target range of 3 percent ± 1 percentage point for the year.”

Pump prices were raised three times this month and Manila Electric Co. also announced a 3.4-centavo per kilowatt-hour increase for October.

Official inflation data for the month will be announced on November 7.