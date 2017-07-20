ODE TO KATE HEPBURN

Tory Burch Fall-Winter 2017 Collection

In its Fall-Winter 2017 Collection, Tory Burch channels the fearlessness and irreverence of Katharine Hepburn’s character in The Philadelphia Story with a play on Fair Isle knits, barn jackets, plaid tweeds, prints, and enlarged shearling. Hepburn, the ultimate style icon when it comes to androgynous dressing, lends inspiration to the collection which sees the seamless mix of feminine and masculine elements in its ensembles. Find exaggerated bow tops complemented with menswear-inspired pants, sporty bomber jackets paired with pleated skirts, and jumpsuits that epitomize Hepburn’s “tomboy-chic” style.