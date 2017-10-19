Thursday, October 19, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    ODE TO AN ICON

    Guess Fragrances
    Expanding its fragrance portfolio, Guess introduces GUESS 1981, the new modern fragrance for women, inspired by the heritage of the brand and the classic elegance of the GUESS girls who remain iconic even today. Since 1981, Guess has symbolized a young, sexy and free-spirited lifestyle, which perfumer Stephen Nilsen of Givaudan pays tribute to in the new scent. “I was inspired by a woman, who has a strong sense of self and has her own inner compass. I wanted to create a fragrance with a contrast of layers and textures, like this woman who has many facets, expressing her inner strength yet also possessing an alluring, feminine softness.”

    Guess Fragrances are exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and available at select Rustan’s department stores.

