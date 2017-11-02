Thursday, November 2, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»ODE TO HERITAGE

    ODE TO HERITAGE

    0
    By on Boardroom Watch

    Amesiella
    Filipino world-class designers Jean Avellanosa-Dee and Jose Bañadera helped launched a new, luxury lifestyle brand, Amesiella, with a runway debut at the Manila Fashion Festival. Amesiella – by Ateliers Artea Worldwide, a Filipino-owned multidisciplinary design, artisanal e-commerce and creative ventures company with headquarters in Doha, Dubai, London, New York and Manila – brings together “tradition + innovation” by highlighting familiar and indigenous Filipino clothing that is adapted for contemporary times.

    Advertisements

    For more information, visit www.amesiella.com.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.