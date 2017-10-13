‘Odette’ crosses Ilocos Sur; storm signals up in parts of Luzon–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Odette” (international name: Khanun) was spotted over the coast of Ilocos Sur, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 11 a.m., Odette was 45 kilometers (km) west of Sinait, packing maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 100 kph.

Rainfall is expected to be moderate to heavy within Odette’s 400-km diameter.

The tropical storm, which made landfall over Cagayan early Friday morning, is forecast to move gradually west- southwest at 24 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 2 remains up in Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, and Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, and Pangasinan are now under Signal no. 1.

Ilocos Region will experience moderate to heavy rains, which may trigger flashfloods and landslides while the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon including Metro Manila, Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience scattered light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

The tropical storm is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Friday night and Saturday early morning, Pagasa said.

Improved weather condition is expected by Sunday.