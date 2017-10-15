‘Odette’ exits, but intertropical convergence zone bring rain to parts of PH–Pagasa

AS severe tropical storm “Odette” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), a new intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is bringing rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, according to the state-run weather bureau on Sunday.

Advertisements

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said “Odette”, now Typhoon “Khanun”, was last spotted at 590 kilometers (km) west of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph as it moved westward at 25 kph.

Odette’s trough is causing cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, provinces of Tawi-Tawi, Sulu and Basilan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindanao, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA