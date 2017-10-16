‘Odette’ exits, ITCZ to bring moderate rains

As tropical storm Odette exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, a new inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) forms over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday.

ICTZ refers to a belt of converging trade winds and rising air that encircles the Earth near the equator.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Odette was last located at 590 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes.

It packed maximum winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 145 kph as it moved westward at 25 kph.

The storm’s trough is causing cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands, Pagasa said.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will be experienced because of the ITCZ in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan compose Mimaropa.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.