‘Odette’ intensifies, Signal No. 1 up in parts of Luzon–Pagasa

SIGNAL No. 1 is up in parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Odette” slightly intensifies, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said affected areas were Cagayan, Babuyan Group of Islands, Apayao, Isabela, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

It added that Ilocos may also be put under a tropical cyclone warning signal anytime this morning.

In its 4 a.m. report, Odette, with its center located at 730 kilometers (km) east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan, has maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph. It is forecast to be moving west at 26 kph.

Pagasa added that ‘Odette’ was expected to move 115 km east of Tuguegarao within 24 hours.

Visayas, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms due to Odette.



Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are expected to affect Mindanao. GLEE JALEA