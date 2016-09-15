Odicta’s brother dismantles village drug dens in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY: Noel Odicta, brother of slain alleged drug lord Melvin Sr., and the barangay (village) chief of Tanza Esperanza, led the dismantling of at least two abandoned houses in his village suspected operating as drug dens.

The houses were reportedly unoccupied during daytime after the police started Project Tokhang and Double Barrel operation.

But police have monitored that suspected shabu users converge in the houses during nighttime.

Tanza Esperanza, located in the city proper, was labeled by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as seriously drug-affected.

Odicta said it is about time the barangay must change and redeem its image as a drug- infested community and seek out a better place for the residents of more than 2,000 people.

He added that Tanza Esperanza must move on and cleanse itself of any trace of illegal drugs.

Odicta is the younger brother of Melvin Sr., known in the illegal drug community as “Dragon.”

Melvin and his wife Meriam were killed while leaving the Caticlan Jetty Port in Malay, Aklan last August 29 after embarking from a ro-ro vessel from Manila on their way home to Iloilo City.

The slain couple were buried on September 11 at the Forest Lake Memorial Park here with more than 2,000 friends, relatives and neighbors in attendance.

Noel told his relatives and constituents to forget the past after burying their dead.