Odicta’s brother says sorry

ILOILO CITY: A younger brother of slain suspected drug lord Melvin Odicta Sr. has asked for forgiveness and recon-ciliation from people who may have been harmed by the elder Odicta.

Noel Odicta, chairman of Barangay Tanza Esperanza here, said Melvin Sr., known in the underworld as “Dragon,” may have lived a life by the gun but remains a good brother to his family and friends.

With no specific admission as to the alleged drug activities of Melvin Sr., Noel offered apologies reiterating the de-cision of their family not to press charges against the assassins or perpetrators of the death of his brother and his wife Meriam on August 29.

Melvin Sr. and his Meriam were killed at the Caticlan Jetty Port in Malay, Aklan as they disembarked from a roll on-roll off ship from Batangas Port after seeing police authorities in Manila.

Noel said he could not identify most of those who came to offer condolences to their family during the wake of Melvin Sr. and Meriam but said they testified on the goodness of “Dragon” in helping them financially for medical treatment and other needs.

The burial for the couple is slated on Sunday, September 11.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police authorities have named Melvin Sr., as the top drug lord in Western Visayas with connections to the top drug lord of Eastern Visayas – Kerwin Espinosa, son of Mayor Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte.

In a radio interview over the weekend, Albuera’s Chief Insp. Joy Espenido said the Espinosas of Leyte and Cebu are related by blood to the Espinosas of Iloilo.

This may explained the presence of a beach house owned by Kerwin on Boracay Island in northern Panay that is suspected as the meeting place of drug lords in Iloilo and Leyte.

Jesus “Jing” Espinosa, son of the late Rep. Pascual Espinosa, however, denied the allegation, saying their family tree does not include the Espinosas of Leyte and Cebu.

“Jing” is the father of “Jingjing” Espinosa, reported by PDEA and the police as a trusted man of Melvin Sr. in their drug operation in Iloilo.

Meanwhile, the Aklan Provincial Police Office said no policeman was involved in the controversial death of the Odicta couple after two policementested negative in ballistic and paraffin tests.

The unidentified police officers submitted themselves for ballistic examination for transparency.

Senior Police Officer 1 Nida Gregas, information officer of the Odicta Task Force, said the two police officers, whom she did not identify, are not considered suspects.

They were the ones who handled the bodies of the Odicta couple at the crime scene, she added.

“Right now, we have no clues on the identity of the suspects,” Gregas said.

