Of British tastes

Great Brit Fest at Marco Polo

Explore a culinary journey to Great Britain as Marco Polo Ortigas Manila joins the annual celebration of “A Great Brit Fest” beginning today through November 26.

Bringing in the staples from his home, Executive Chef Alisdair Bletcher highlights traditional regional British at Cucina’s live action stations, including Fillet of Pork with Mushrooms, Spinach, Lemon and Grain Mustard Sauce; Lancashire Hotpot; and Salmon Cakes with Caper and Dill Mayonnaise.

At Café Pronto, featured are Steak, Onion and Guinness Pie, and Ploughman’s Lunch for that early morning breakfast or mid-day snack run. The traditional dessert, Eton mess, is available with a mixture of strawberry, meringue, and whipped heavy cream.

Come dusk, the British pub night experience unfolds at Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge, which is ready to serve drinks with classic English ish and Chips.

Sunday roast at Epilogue

Try a traditional British style Sunday roast at Epilogue Fine Bistro in S Maison, Conrad Manila. Roast Beef and Yorkshire pudding, along with other sides are available in limited quantities each week. According to Wikipedia, the Sunday roast’s prominence in English culture is such that in a UK poll it was ranked second in a list of things people love about Britain. The Sunday roast is also popular in many parts of Ireland.