Of China’s Hawaii, Bataan and the Boao forum

APRIL 9 was the day in 1942 when the Allies surrendered Bataan to the Japanese imperial forces. April 9 in 2018 thus highlights the 76th anniversary of the Philippines’ entry into the scheme proper of the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere, conceived by Japan to free Asia from bondage to the West. Come that day at the start of next week, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2018 will take place, the 16th edition of the annual conference since it began in 2002. This coming Monday, therefore, marks the 16th year of the entry of the Philippines into the great China Dream: a world community of common destiny, of a shared future, as elaborated on by Chinese President Xi Jinping in his speech before the 19th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 18, 2017. For though the Boao Forum was a collective brainchild of former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke and former Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa in 1998, its domicile has been fixed at Boao in Hainan, the island province off the southern coast of China. So since 2002, the Boao Forum for Asia has become largely a Chinese enterprise – in all its ramifications. In fact, from that time on, Boao has been known as the Davos of Asia.

Davos in Switzerland is designated as the permanent site of the World Economic Forum, earlier established by the United States and its Western allies. The BFA in the ultimate regard becomes a deliberate counterpoint to a US-led world economic scheme. There is no denying that in such a setup, the success of one results in the failure of the other.

In other words, for Davos to succeed, it must defeat Boao, or vice versa.

The conclusion horrifies. I come across this article on the net, titled “Is Xi Jinping set to announce plans to transform ‘China’s Hawaii’ into a new Hong Kong?” Among other issues, the article speaks of the threatening trade war between China and the US, with the latter’s imposition of high tariff rates on imports from the former. China cannot just take this sitting down, as can be gleaned from the speech of Chinese Premier Li Kequiang in which he asserted the Chinese resolve to combat protectionism by anyone. This was precisely the tenor of the economic war between Japan and the US prior to the outbreak of World War 2. On the diplomatic front, Japan was conducting cordial talks with the US, in much the same way that President Trump now seems to be cozying up to North Korea, hence to China – as indicated by Kim Jung-un’s prompt secret visit to China as soon as he accepted Trump’s invitation for talks in May. But underneath, as recounted by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his famous “day of infamy speech,” while the Japanese ambassador in Washington was engaging in talks of friendly relations with America, hundreds of Japanese bombers were under way to carry out the historic sneak bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941. Thus did the economic war between Japan and the United States explode into World War 2 in the Pacific.

Into 2018, when China has largely outflanked the US on all economic fronts, what sneak attack can be under way on China’s own Hawaii? Such is the food for thought at least on the Boao Forum about to unfold.

Pearl Harbor did Japan no good. Granting a sincerity and a nobility of intention of its Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere, the method it used in pushing the idea just didn’t fit. In the end, it would have to face defeat.

Neither did war do the US any good. Though it emerged as the biggest winner from World War 2, in persevering on the road of armed conflict to push its agenda of world economic hegemony, it ended up losing war after war, in Vietnam, in Afghanistan, in the Middle East, and, as an American author foretells, now faces the imminent defeat which China is dead set on dealing it if it pushes on with its design to combat China’s worldwide economic gains through purely military means, as the US does in the South China Sea.

On the other hand, China has been persistent in promoting its Belt and Road Initiative, envisioned to bring about Xi’s vision of a world community of common destiny. The reality of Xi’s vision is already in place not only in the proximate region of Southeast Asia but has also gone to the far reaches of the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Xi will be the keynote speaker in the opening ceremonies of the BFA, and his speech is expected to be the most authoritative interpretation of the new measures planned to mark the 40th anniversary of China’s move towards economic liberalization.

Impressive infrastructure showcasing Boao’s free port zones are sure to delight the dignitaries who will attend the BFA, including heads of states and governments and of multilateral agencies. President Duterte will be in the roll of honored participants, and his attendance, according to one source, should highlight the fact that world power has truly shifted from West to East, with China serving as the engine of world economic growth.

The source elaborates: “President Duterte’s shift of heavy leaning toward China in foreign policy early on in his administration pictures a very significant tilt in power in geopolitics to the great disadvantage of the United States. Chinese contribution and assistance to the economic development of the Philippines must demonstrate the immense capacity of China to deliver on its world vision: common prosperity for all nations.”

Without much fanfare, the reality of that vision has begun taking shape in the Philippines—two additional bridges across the Pasig River, constructed with $75 million from China, given gratis et amore; a giant drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija; the Philippines exporting more products to China now than vice versa; Chinese tourist arrivals to the country now breaching the 1 million mark, to mention just a few. China’s opening up meant to be the centerpiece of the Boao Forum surely sets the stage for initially accommodating Filipino English teachers and household managers (domestic helpers, as known in the Middle East) with starting salaries of $1, 000 per month. All these and more are blessings which in one fell swoop could be laid to waste if Trump succeeds at the gambit he is currently playing: talk peace and friendship on the surface, as the Japanese did in World War 2, but do war underneath.

Did it do the Japanese good attacking Pearl Harbor? Sure, they got Bataan surrendering after four months of terrific struggle but they ended up accepting defeat four years after. And though America can gloat over its victory in World War 2, it went on the road to perdition thereafter, leading to its internal decay, as the tens of thousands marchers for life storming across the states indicate.

America never learns.

To Trump’s talk of trade war, Li has an admirably wise response, delivered in a press conference following the last National People’s Congress: “A trade war between China and the US does no good. In a trade war, no one will emerge a winner. If one does have to use the word ‘war’ to describe trade, it will be going against the rules of doing trade. You trade with negotiation, consultation and dialogue.”

For so doing, China is winning… and winning…