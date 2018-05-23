Of longevity and long-term challenges

I WAS admittedly preoccupied with what has been happening in Malaysia politically over the past few weeks. Well, it has indeed been a watershed few weeks, during which the ruling coalition that has been in power since the country was formed was summarily toppled, and a new democratically elected government was installed, helmed by none other than the 93- year old former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is on his second stint at the prime minister’s office.

Such was the enthusiasm for political change that Dr Mahathir, who left the previous ruling coalition and joined, then led, the then opposition coalition and rode it to victory, is nowadays almost hero-worshipped by many in Malaysia. Even his living habits that allegedly enable his longevity as the world’s oldest newly elected leader are being scrutinized and circled around. And even I am not immune to this craze. Over the years, as I traveled around the world for work, I have unfortunately put on quite a few pounds of weight, and it exhibits itself primarily around my waist. My family members have over time advised me to slim down so I could be healthier and, hopefully, live longer. I have almost always ignored their kind advice, consoling myself with the excuse that food intake or epicurean venture is perhaps my only solace after a hard day’s work.

That was before I read an article about Dr Mahathir’s almost ascetic self-discipline, which extends also to his eating habits. Apparently, he only eats a morsel or two of each dish presented to him, no matter how delicious it is, and always stops when he feels like helping himself to more. So, this now becomes the eating habit I am fighting hard to achieve. If this is partly responsible for how a brandnew Malaysia is attained, surely I must strive to overcome my yearning self as such!

But longevity habits aside, there are indeed daunting challenges for Malaysia specifically, but also quite a few Southeast Asian countries generally in the long term. One is of course on the socioeconomic front. Take the Asian “tigers,” for example. Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines enjoyed spectacular foreign direct investment and the attendant industrialization in the 1980s and 1990s. We transformed ourselves to a large extent from primarily agrarian and resource- oriented economies into some of the most important trading nations in the world. Then came two “speed bumps” in the form of the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis. Investments continue to trickle in, but are decidedly not on the same scale as in those good old Tiger years.

While we lifted many peasants out of abject poverty in previous years, their and their children’s and even grandchildren’s wages have become stagnant, often only barely catching up with soaring inflation rate. This telltale microeconomic manifestation of the macroeconomic theory of “middle income trap” extends to the nations concerned as a whole, too. We have become perhaps too complacent in our increasingly lackluster accomplishments over the years. We let loose on our seat-on-pants gung-ho mentality of yesteryears.

We have not, for example, stressed innovation and creativity in our education systems and content. Instead, in most of our schools, rote learning or memorization is still the order of the day. We also lowered our education standards to artificially create more graduates who go on to find no jobs or jobs that are not commensurate with their supposed educational levels. I cannot overemphasize the importance of innovative spirit and creative outlook in this increasingly service-oriented, high-technology modern world. If we do not put innovation and creativity at the center of our education, we are almost doomed to be wallowing in this so-called “middle income trap.”

Southeast Asian countries have always been pragmatic when it comes to socio-economic matters. Most of us opened our arms to major investors from around the world. But we must also extend the same courtesy to each other as comrades in arms. European friends have reminded me how “lucky” we Southeast Asians are in that despite our diverse cultures and languages we did not attempt to Balkanize ourselves, instead choosing to live in peace with each other. But for me, even that is not enough. We must more proactively explore the various possibilities for us to cooperate economically, investing more in each other’s economies or even studying more in each other’s universities. We are blessed in the sense that amidst the global economic doldrums we still maintained some of the most impressive growth rates around the world, but complacency must not take hold of us any longer, for our long-term socioeconomic outlook is anything but daunting.

Another worrying trend in not only the long run but even the present has to do, of course, with the security aspects of our region. We are blessed, as mentioned above to generally not be warring against each other. But the famous Asean handshakes in various photo ops alone are not enough to tackle the security challenges in the region. And yes, I am talking about the terrorist and extremist elements among us who seem to be always perched for the next attack. The past week saw horrendous bombings in Surabaya, Indonesia, as well as southern Thailand after a short hiatus. It is almost as if these terrorists are taunting and reminding us of their ubiquitous and seemingly “invincible” presence.

But vanquish them we must, for the long-term socio-economic challenges of the region will only be aggravated by security ones. No sane investor would pour their money into a country or even region which they perceived as dangerous or unstable. And the resulting deteriorating local economy would breed even more extremism and thus terrorism. So, the vicious cycle will assume a notorious life of its own. So Southeast Asian countries must work even harder in jointly tackling extremism and terrorism, sharing intelligence when necessary, and even conducting joint operations when the time is ripe.

This is a region full of past accomplishments and future promises. But we have to get up fast to secure the blessings of future hard-earned fruits for ourselves and for posterity.