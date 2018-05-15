Of ‘Minimalists’ and ‘Happy People’

I’m living in a condominium unit that has way too much clutter. It stresses me out. There are things I have been too tired or too busy to organize or throw over the last 20 years. My place looks like college students live there rather than it being an actual nest for grownups.

A friend of mine who is an architect and living space designer told me about this documentary on Netlfix called “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things.”

Directed by Matt D’Avela, it follows the journey of authors and best friends Joshua Fields Milburn and Ryan Nicodemus, as they tour their book “Minimalism” and discuss their philosophies across the United States.

Very much like Marie Kondo’s very popular “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing,” The Minimalists ask us to rethink the value of our current possessions and what we intend to buy in the future.

I live in a big city so everything from ads to social media to the preponderance of pop culture merchandise goads the inner consumerist. It suggests getting this new t-shirt or bag will make us happier—but does it really? I personally think a good deal of these items will end up at some point ignored or forgotten when something new comes long next week.

Clearly, not everyone is affected by the trappings of consumerism. “Happy People: A Year in the Taiga,” directed by Werner Herzog, Dmitry Vasyukov and narrated by Werner Herzog examines the life of De-cluttering, organizing, minimizing and simplifying can really be avenue towards freedom from (to use some of their words) worry, overwhelm and depression. “Minimalism” ends on a simple but great reminder: Love people, use things (not the other way around).

A trapper and of the 300 people in the isolated Siberian village of Bakhtia at the River Yensei.

As of 2013, there is no telephone, no running water, no medical aid, much less a Starbucks or a hardware store in Bakhtia. It’s off the Amazon grid.

These people most often have to make their own homes, shelters, skis, tools and canoes. They don’t buy meat at the grocery, they have to hunt for it and work with and around the seasons to provide food for themselves and their families.

They also don’t have fashion to keep up with or bureaucratic institutions to report to—but there is nature and months of sub-zero temperatures to deal with. It’s a fascinating, matter-of-fact look at incredibly tough, self-reliant humans.

These are two great stories to help us reflect on what really matters in life.

The Minimalists was released in 2015, Happy People in 2013. Both documentaries are currently on Netflix. More ideas and discussions on the minimalist lifestyle can be found on site www.theminimalists.com.