Off to new adventures

The German-based carmaker Audi has done it again. Very recently, Audi has extended its Q family with a compact SUV unlike any other. The Audi Q2 is an urban-type vehicle for everyday driving and recreation, bundling a progressive design and great driving pleasure along a high level of functionality. When compared to the full-sized compact SUVs, its connectivity, infotainment and assistance systems are on similar level, even offering a good amount of space, engine, and a comfortable ride with innovations in technology.

Backed as the smallest SUV of the company, the Audi Q2 is a powerful SUV that exhibits a very distinct character that offers a style and class unrivaled by any other. The features that make a compact SUV unique are evident with a raised driving position as well as automatic transmissions with front-wheel drive. As tradition and innovation meet, the Q2 is definitely a hybrid among the rest.

Performance-wise, the Q2 has a top speed of 197 kph with an acceleration of 10.1 seconds from 0-100 kph. At the front of the vehicle lies a strong image created by the single-frame grill in octagonal design positioned up high, as well as by the large air inlets. The low roof that descends and merges into the C-pillars with color offset blades makes the Q2 all the more eye-catching and accentuates to the appeal and sportiness of the model.

The rear body terminates in a dynamic way with a long roof edge spoiler and a diffuser that has an underbody-protection look. In a side view, the high shoulder line is especially eye-catching as are the concave flanks in the door area, with the flanks emphasizing the wheel housings. The vehicle also measures 1.51 meters tall and 1.79 meters wide. The overhangs are short with a vehicle length of 4.19 meters and a wheelbase of 2.60 meters. Not too large for a regular compact SUV, but it is innovative nonetheless.

The vehicle, to put it simply, is as individualistic as its drivers. A variety of equipment packages as well as expressive colors for interior trim and seat upholstery allow plenty of creative space for personal configuration. One option is the LED lighting package, in which the interior is staged in a particularly attractive way with illuminated trim elements.

To add to the SUV features of the Q2 that is with high door sills, good visibility and a large luggage compartment (355 to 1,050 liters [12.5 – 37.1 cubic feet] of capacity), the highlight falls in the driver’s seat position. Unlike the typical SUV, the Q2 is sporty and low in relation to the steering wheel, similar to the Audi sedan feature. Optional practical solutions are available such as a power tailgate and a three-way split rear bench backrest with cargo through-loading, ultimately useful for daily use and people on-the-go.

Powerful three-cylinder unit

The Q2 has an engine type that is inline three-cylinder spark-ignition engine with gasoline direct injection, exhaust turbocharger with indirect intercooler, four valves per cylinder, double overhead camshaft (DOHC). The launch also comes with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine TFSI with 116 hp, similar to that of the Audi A3.

Audi also offers the S tronic dual clutch transmission with seven speeds for all engines, once again showcasing its uniqueness among other compact SUVs. In the case of the top Turbocharged Direct Injection (TDI) and the 2.0 Turbocharged fuel stratified injection (TFSI), a newly developed dual-clutch transmission is used, which has a new type of oil supply and reduced friction, making the engine more refined. Both engines may also be combined with a quattro permanent all-wheel drive system as standard equipment.

Along with these features, the progressive steering is also a standard in all versions. It varies the steering gear ratio as a function of the steering input, with the ratio made more direct through large steering movements. Installed at the rear on the front-wheel drive versions is a semi-independent suspension, while the quattro models having a four-link suspension.

For the dashboard, standard to the Q2 is a 5.8-inch MMI screen that is positioned high up on the instrument panel. The infotainment system can be operated by a rotary/push-button control and two buttons on the center tunnel. When MMI navigation plus with MMI touch is ordered, the user also gets a touchpad on the central control element. In addition, the system can be conveniently controlled by natural language operation and the integrated MMI search. This makes the Q2’s screen and infotainment system have that futuristic feel when driving.

Driver assistance systems

Along with the optional Audi virtual cockpit and the head-up display, the Audi Q2 comes with comprehensive driver assistance systems – including the Audi pre sense front as a standard feature. The system recognizes critical situations when driving with other vehicles as well as pedestrians crossing in front of the car, and if necessary it can initiate hard braking automatically – to a standstill or at low speeds.

The Q2 already boasts a number of awards recently. Among these are the German Design Award – notching the honor in “Excellent Production Design – Transportation” in which the jury said that the SUV “surprises with a design that is fully independent and not just a scaled-down version of its big brother.” It also captured the “Best of the Best” plum of the Automotive Brand Contest last year as well as the best for “Compact SUV” in the Golden Steering Wheel awards, which is widely regarded as being among the most coveted in the world.

With the Audi Q2, Audi is venturing into a new market segment, bringing top technologies into the smallest member of the Q family. This makes the model quite innovative and unique. With connectivity, infotainment and assistance systems in the Q2, all these feature solutions from the full-sized class. The powerful motors, sportily tuned suspension, and innovation among other compact SUVsmake the Q2 very fun to drive with.

