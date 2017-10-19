OFF TO EUROPE

A lucky guest at The Manila Times’ 119th anniversary on October 11 is off to any destination of his choice to Europe. Winning the grand raffle prize from Turkish Airlines as shown in photo is Rowell Ilagan flanked by (from left) TMT Lifestyle Editor Tessa Mauricio-Arriola, COO Blanca Mercado, Turkish Airlines marketing representative Joanna Marie Santos and TMT President Dante Francis Ang 2nd.

Vie for Vienna

If the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, Austria is one of the destinations in your bucket list then best log on to Emirates’ website to check for special rates currently on offer to several European destinations. The Schönbrunn Palace is the famous former imperial summer residence of Baroque architecture with a staggering total of 1,441 rooms. It is one of the most important architectural, cultural, and historical monuments in the country.

Besides Vienna, the Emirates promotion also includes Dubai, Barcelona, Paris, Moscow, Athens and Vienna for both economy and business class tickets. Travelers have been raving about this sale what with Emirates named the “Best Airline in the World” at the last TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Airlines.

“We proudly offer excellent on-board service from an international cabin crew, and an award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, which features more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment,” United Arab Emirates Country Manager Satish Sethi, airline country manager told The Manila Times.

“Those traveling with kids will also love the airline’s family-friendly services like special kid’s meals, Fly With Me toys, packs with travel-themed bags or lunch coolers with educational books. Emirates also offers onboard Wi-Fi which is free for the first 20MB of data.”

SURF’S UP!

With more and more travelers from around the country and the world off to chase the breathtaking waves of Siargao, Cebu Pacific has opened additional flights to the Surfing Capital of the Philippines. In time for the surfing season from December 17 to March 24, 2018, the local leading carrier will be flying direct between Manila and Siargao, six times a week.

Perfect for backpackers and adventure enthusiasts, the island of Siargao boasts of exciting roads that lead to many different spots for a quick dip, snorkeling, sight-seeing and world-class surfing. Traveler favorites are the famed Cloud 9 and General Luna, where beginners learn to paddle then stand on a board, and pro-surfers get to hang ten.

DISCOVER RARE

Known as a land of natural contrasts, Ethiopia, according to its national airline, is becoming a favorite among Filipinos who are looking for new adventures. Endowed with magnificent landscapes from its fertile jungles down to rolling hills, Ethiopia is a treasure-filled country with plenty of captivating rarities waiting to be discovered—one of them being the Simensis or the Ethiopian wolf. It is among the rarest endangered species native to the country with only 500 remaining in the wild.