More office space needed despite rise of AI

Real estate service provider Knight Frank Santos said that more office space need to be created in the coming years as there will be more jobs produced especially in the business process outsourcing sector amid rise of artificial intelligence.

“AI does not affect the BPO. It does not affect the office market,” says Ricky Santos, chairman and chief executive officer of Santos Knight Frank during a press briefing held in Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque.

“There will be some new technology that will need backoffice support,” Santos said.

Several organizations have already warned the development of AI poses a risk to the BPO market in the Philippines as it would cut the number of jobs offered by the industry.

“While the outsourcing industry remains a key pillar of the Filipino economy, it also continues to be vulnerable to the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that would replace around 40,000 to 50,000 BPO jobs in the next five years,” online job hunting website Monster.com earlier said.

However, Santos notes the demand for more office space will continue to expand, as technological upgrades would only develop more jobs for people.

“As long as we continue to move up, we need to outsource jobs,” Santos says.

“With new technology developed, it would need more people,” according to Santos.

Santos added the government’s Build, Build, Build program will be a “big driver to the real estate market” as more roads and modes of transportation are constructed.

“We do see expansion. It also depends where infrastructure grows,” he said.

Choosing when, where and how to work

Meanwhile, Santos said that there has been a rising demand for a new workplace called Activity-Based Working (ABW). ABW enables people to choose where, when and how they want to work most effectively, as it provides different work settings based on unique needs.

“Technology is doing more of our work for us and affords us more time for creative innovation. The workplace, as an enabler, should be an environment that allows this. We no longer just ‘go to an office,’ but rather, we go to a workplace which drives our success,” Santos said.

On the other hand, the retail sector will also drive more growth for the retail industry, especially food and beverage companies, according to Santos.

“Metro Manila remains vigorous with the rising number of retail malls,” Santos said.

“In US, retail is getting hard because of Amazon… Here in the Philippines, people love going to malls,” he concludes.