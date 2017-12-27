Office take-up boosted by gaming firms

Office take-up by the online gaming industry will remain robust in 2018 and demand will likely lead to firms choosing to locate in other parts of Metro Manila, a property brokerage services firm said.

In a briefing earlier this month, Leechiu Property Consultants President David Leechiu said that online gaming firms had accounted for 32 percent of the end-November Metro Manila office take-up of 728,305 square meters (sq m).

The industry’s share of around 230,000 sq m was a 306-percent increase from the 56,700 sq m recorded in 2016, he added.

Next year could see 21 percent growth to around 280,000 sq m, Leechiu said.

More than half of the online firms are in the Bay Area while others are located in Taguig, Makati, and Alabang.

Leechiu noted that there’s “very little real estate now in the Bay”, which could delay expansion plans

“They have to wait for some time because their priority is to expand in the Bay [area],” he said.

Alabang and the Pasig-Ortigas could end up hosting these online gaming firms, Leechiu claimed.

“The velocity of the online gaming industry has been phenomenal. After the Bay, they will keep looking for new geographies to go to and that’s why we think that Alabang and Pasig-Ortigas will be the next big hotspot for online gaming,” he said.