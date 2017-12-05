It’s official: Duterte signs proclamation tagging communist rebels terrorists

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed a proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as a terrorist group, his spokesman said.

In a press briefing, Roque said Duterte ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file petitions in the courts to classify CPP-NPA a terrorist group under the Human Security Act.

“The President has said he would hold the legal fronts of CPP-NPA responsible,” Roque told reporters.

The CPP and NPA have been on the US list of foreign terrorist organizations since August 9, 2002. The Arroyo administration requested the rebel group’s inclusion in the list.

The US said last February that it was keeping the CPP and NPA on its list.