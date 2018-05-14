Official poll results known by Tuesday or Wednesday – Comelec

MAJORITY of the results of the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections will be known hours after the precincts have officially closed at 3 p.m. while the official winners would be known by Tuesday or Wednesday, a spokesman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday.

“Counting will proceed right there and then after the polls. As soon as the ballots are counted it’s over,” James Jimenez said, pointing out that it will be that fast because there is no more need for the transmission of data as there is nothing to consolidate over large areas unlike in national elections.

“These are manual elections, which means you have to right the names of candidates on ballots, no shading, no ovals, and no vote counting machines,” he added.

He also reminded voters that no Comelec identification cards or any kind of IDs were required for one to be able to vote.

“Voter’s ID is not required on Election Day,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez also reminded voters to call the Comelec hotlines or the government’s 8888 hotline if they could not find their names or precinct assignments.

Official voting started at 7 a.m and would end at 3 p.m.

Jimenez said, however, that voters within the 30-meter radius after 3 p.m. would still be allowed to vote.

“The names of voters who have not yet voted after 3 p.m. but within the 30 meter radius of the precincts will be listed. But they should be present when their names are called,” he said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL