Officials, professionals urged to join Army reserve corps

BALER, Aurora: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is calling on local officials, professionals and students to join the military’s reserve corps as a way of showing their patriotism and volunteerism for nation-building.

Major Husain Esmael, director of 307th Community Defense Center of the Philippine Army, cited the vital role of the reservists in the accomplishment of the mission of the AFP.

“They are not simply force multipliers. They are important components and partners in various non-lethal military operations and activities,” Esmael said as he explained the four-fold mission of the reserve force in the country.

He said the reserve forces provide the base for expansion of the AFP in the event of war, invasion or rebellion, citing the case in the Marawi City conflict.

Esmael also underscored the reservists’ role in relief and rescue operations during calamities or disasters; in socio- economic development; and in the operations and maintenance of government and private utilities in furtherance of the overall mission of the AFP.

He made the call during the ongoing “Mountain Search and Rescue Training” (Mosart) of five senior officers and 45 selected enlisted personnel of the Army Ready Reserve Command in this province at the 56th Infantry

“Tatag” Battalion, Philippine Army based in Barangay Calabuanan here.

He also said that military reservist programs are good training platforms of ideas and opportunities to prepare them for a shared role in nationhood and nation-building.

“The reserve officers are commissioned by the AFP leadership after undergoing an officer training program. The Army, Navy and Air Force also conduct training courses for reservists,” he added.

Reserve officers include government officials, architects, environmental planners, information technology experts, foresters, lawyers, doctors, nurses, veterinarians, teachers, engineers among others.