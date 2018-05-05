Officials urge readiness for disruptive technologies

Countries should be more open to adopting “disruptive” technologies, economic managers said during forums held on Friday at the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual board of governors meeting in Manila.

“This is a great time to be alive, to marvel at the dreams [that]technological advance weaves and to worry about the issues history leaves us to deal with,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said.

Dominguez, who is this year’s ADB Board of Governors chairman, said disruptive knowledge had helped advance human history as he underscored the need to adapt.

“We are in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution … while we may not fully understand where all the disruptive technological changes will take us, we must innovate our institutions to improve our ability to deal with the transforming environment,” he said.

Underpinning this is “the explosion of data, the rise of data analytics and breathtaking advances in cloud computing,” he added.

Machine intelligence has become more powerful by the day, Dominguez noted, leaving some enthralled by the possibilities and others fearful of its consequences.

“Technological change destroys as well as creates. That could make institutions tentative and social orders very fluid,” the Finance chief said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla, for his part, said the the Fourth Industrial Revolution was transforming the way people think and do things.

“Technological advances are changing our needs and wants. Disruptions to the economic and financial landscape brought by innovation and technology are the new normal,” he said.

“These disruptions may aggravate inequalities among nations, putting inclusive growth in peril,” he added.

“Will we be able to cope and compete? With the earlier discussions, I believe we are convinced that we will.”

In the Philippines, Espenilla said a regulatory environment that would foster innovation while ensuring that risks were effectively managed was being nurtured.

“We espouse proportionate regulation, multi-stakeholder collaboration and consumer protection. We do this because we believe that the democratization of technology enables efficiencies,” he said.