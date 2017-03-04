Offloaded passenger safe after jumping off NAIA3

A departing Chinese tourist jumped from the third level of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 3 shortly after he was offloaded from his flight to Shanghai on Saturday. Airport police reported that Dong Chongying, 24, landed on the roof deck of the taxi located at the queuing area of NAIA 3’s arrival area but was luckily unscathed. Chongying was reportedly prevented from boarding Cebu Pacific Air flight 5J678 but authorities did not elaborate. Reports said he came out from the terminal and proceeded to the outer lane road of the departure level and jumped. He was brought to the NAIA medical clinic by airport personnel and, after being cleared of any injury, was turned over to the airport police for investigation. He was later fetched by fellow nationals who learned about his suicide attempt.