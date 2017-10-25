OFW bank must operate also as a viable lender

Fulfilling a campaign pledge to his overseas Filipino constituency, President Rodrigo Duterte has signed Executive Order 44, allowing the government-run Land Bank of the Philippines to take over the Philippine Postal Savings Bank and convert it into the “Overseas Filipino Bank” (OFB).

This is good news to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families, who have been clamoring for a bank that will cater especially to their needs.

An OFW bank is potentially big business, given the size of remittances sent to the Philippines exceeding $25 billion annually. And it will have a significant reach, as the plan is to put up outlets in all Philippine Overseas Labor Offices worldwide.

The Overseas Filipino Bank will have to operate like any other bank, adequately capitalized and following sound lending practices.

It is, thus, a little disturbing to hear Labor Secretary Silvestro Bello 3rd saying that the OFB will lend money at a rate of 2.5 percent, which is ridiculously low.

As far as we recall, the campaign promise was to open an OFW bank that would help lower the costs of sending remittances to the Philippines. But a state-owned bank that will undercut competitors and crowd out private lending is a recipe for failure, as many past bank failures have shown.

It doesn’t look like the PostalBank has a lot by way of resources, though. While the future OFW bank is in the top half of the ranking of the country’s 57 thrift banks, with P9.3 billion in assets, its lending practices leave a lot to be desired.

Based on its latest statement of condition, more than 40 percent of the bank’s gross loans of P5.7 billion are non-performing.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio – a measure of financial health – is at 6.7 percent, well below the standard 8 percent set under Basel standards and the much stricter 10 percent set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The bank is also unprofitable, with return on equity at -15.47 percent as of June 30, 2017.

Executive Order 44 allows Landbank to infuse the “necessary capital” into the OFW bank, and name six out of nine members of the board of directors. Therefore, Landbank has the power to shape policy and turn things around for PostalBank, the future OFW bank.

The objective of the OFW bank has to be very clear. One is to teach the value of savings to its target market.

The spending preference of OFW households is heavy on consumption. According to the latest Consumer Expectations Survey, 98.1 percent of OFW households used remittances to purchase food and other household needs, followed by education (70.3 percent) and medical expenses (52.5 percent).

Only 42 percent of OFWs allocated a portion of remittances to savings, while 40 percent used much of their money to repay debts.

Now that they will have a financial institution that caters exclusively to their banking needs, OFWs must channel their financial resources to the proposed Overseas Filipino Bank and expand its deposit base.

As depositors of their own bank, OFWs will find it in their best interest to have a well-managed financial institution.

Both the Landbank, as the owner, and the OFW sector, as main stakeholder, must ensure that the future Overseas Filipino Bank acts as a genuine fiduciary, shielded from loose credit standards and high-risk lending.