OFW builds own electric car

AN Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) reached a milestone in his career as a mechanical engineer when he built an electric vehicle.

Adonis Lagangan’s Clima Mobility is the newest member of the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

The mechanical engineering graduate of the Mapua Institute of Technology said his “baby” is a product of an intense passion for automobiles and concern for the environment.

“Right now, we manufacture on a build-to-order basis. We need green financing to help finance our operations and an inventory of electric cars. Thus, we are now in search for grants and funding to build up our plant capacity. We are also open to partnership, whether local or foreign, for funding and technical assistance to improve our product,” Lagangan told The Manila Times.

The vehicle does not fit the profile of a regular EVAP member. It is not backed up by a big manufacturing company or a foreign partner or funded by a foreign multinational company.

To acquire the needed funding to realize his dream of designing and assembling his own electric car, Lagangan worked as an OFW in coal-fired power plant projects around Asia as a project-based commissioning engineer for Marubeni Corp.

Driven by his dream, he honed his skills in forming and 3D CADD designing in between deployments.

“I then worked to complete the design of the prototype of my dream electric car. I fervently hoped that one day,

I will become a full-time EV manufacturer,” Lagangan said.

He got his wish. As soon as he got the chance to be home more often, he set up Clima Mobility and went about building the prototype of his electric car. This became their flagship product, an electric mini sedan they call the Genius EV.

The Genius EV has a seating capacity of five persons and is powered by a 10 kw, 72 volts brushless DC motor. Power is provided by six pieces of 12-volt, 120 ampere-hour Motolite batteries. It has a maximum speed of 75 kph with a range of 60 to 70 kms after charging for four to five hours. He expects to sell the Genius EV for P450,000 to P500,000.

Lagangan’s plan is to offer the Genius EV to local government units and other government agencies, corporate clients, taxi operators and individuals.

“It can be used as a small electric taxi for Metro Manila, as a patrol car for the barangays, as a service vehicle for LGUs, government agencies and big companies and as a delivery car for logistics companies with the rear portion modified as an enclosed van. Even individuals who wish to save on fuel and help reduce pollution in the city will find the Genius EV the perfect solution,” he said.

EVAP President Rommel Juan said Lagangan and his Clima Mobility are are on the right track toward the mass production of Genius EV.

“At this stage, a little help from government would be much needed because now, we have a mini sedan that we could proudly claim as Gawang Pinoy!” he said.