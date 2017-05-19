OFW drama anthology premieres today

GMA Public Affairs will unveil a new weekly drama anthology today titled “Tadhana,” featuring heroic, and inspiring stories of Overseas Filipino Workers. Tasked to host program is the network’s prime time queen Marian Rivera, her first for the public affairs department.

“Every Saturday, iba’t ibang story ang mapapanood nila — mga kuwento ng ating mga kababayan na nagtrabaho at nakipagsapalaran sa ibang bansa,” said the top actress. “First time ko ito as story teller at happy ako kasi may matututunan ako sa bawat istorya.”

Besides showing the challenges OFWs go through, Tadhana will also present the other face of an overseas worker — a person who, through his resilience, has been able to rise above his trials succeed. Each episode aims to inspire viewers to never give up and continue reaching for their dreams.

The pilot episode will present the story of Elvie (portrayed by Kris Bernal), a former OFW who worked in Saudi Arabia. Cherie Gil portrays Hannah, Elvie’s employer.

Tadhana airs today after “Ika-6 Na Utos” on GMA Network.