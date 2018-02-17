OFW found in freezer brought home

THE remains of the Filipina domestic worker who died in Kuwait arrived in the Philippines on Friday.

The body of Joanna Demafelis was on board GulfAir Flight 154, which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 at about 10:30 a.m.

The family of Demafelis will file criminal and civil cases against the Mt. Carmel Global Travel Agency, which recruited the Filipina, the report said.

It said that Demafelis’ remains would be flown to Iloilo City, her hometown, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Demafelis, a domestic helper in Kuwait, died a year ago. Her body was found inside a freezer at an apartment rented by her employers — a Lebanese and Syrian couple whose whereabouts are unknown.|

The death of Demafelis led the Philippine government to impose a total ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

FRANCE CAUBANG