OFW plight also a priority – CHR

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) over the weekend said the rights of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) remain one of its priorities along with rights violations under the government’s war on drugs.

“Even in the background, this sector remains to be one of our priorities, while working on more prominent issues, such as alleged human rights violations linked to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs,” according to a CHR statement.

It announced on Saturday that it plans to put up a rights observatory meant to gather information on the plight of OFWs and give recommendations to the government on how it can protect the migrants’ rights further.

The announcement came after the case of Joanna Demafelis hogged the headlines.

Demafelis was a domestic worker whose body was found in a freezer in Kuwait more than a year after she was reported missing.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said last week that the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) will arrange a memorandum of agreement with Kuwait regarding the matter on the first week of April.

On February 9, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a total ban on sending Filipino workers to Kuwait over Demafelis’ death.

The CHR said it is working with the DoLE, the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration and the National Human Rights Committee on agreements to protect OFWs in countries such as Nigeria and Qatar.

It called on the government to address human rights abuses locally and abroad.

“Every Filipino or Filipina deserves the government’s equal protection wherever they may be–regardless if it is about alleged human rights violations linked to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs or those concerning the rights of migrant workers. It is, after all, a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” the CHR statement said.

Latest Philippine Statistics Authority data shows that the number of OFWs who worked abroad between April and September 2016 reached 2.2 million.

Of this number, there were 85 reported deaths in Kuwait alone from abuse, as stated in a Senate joint inquiry in February 2018.