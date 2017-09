Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd (left) receives a plaque of appreciation from the Malaysia National Association of Employment Agencies-Philippine Desk Head David Yee Man Shuin (right) and officer Fiona Lou (center). The agency works with its local counterpart, the Philippine Association of Manpower Agencies for Malaysian Affiliates Inc., in observing the protection and welfare of OFWs.

Photo by Dodong Echavez