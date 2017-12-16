OFW remittances post Oct rebound

Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bounced back in October, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday, boosting the year-to-date tally past the $25-billion mark.

Personal remittances rose to $2.55 billion from $2.32 billion a year ago, up 9.7 percent and recovering from September’s five-month low of $2.44 billion.

Year to date, OFW remittances were up 5.2 percent at $25.71 billion.

Personal remittances sum up the net compensation of OFWs, personal transfers whether in cash or in kind and also capital transfers between households.

“Personal remittances from land-based OFs with work contracts of one year or more including other household-to-household transfers posted an increase of 4.2 percent (at $19.8 billion) and those from sea-bawd and land-based OFs with work contracts of less than one-year increased by 4.1 percent (at $5.3 billion) for January to October of 2017,” the central bank said.

Cash remittances

Cash remittances, which only count money sent home via banks, expanded by 8.4 percent to $2.27 billion in October from $2.09 billion.

“The top countries that contributed to the increase in total cash remittances during the month were the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United States (US),” the BSP said.

For the first 10 months of 2017, cash remittances reached $23.0.5 billion, a 4.2-percent increase compared to the $22.12 billion registered in the same period in 2016.

The result was boosted by higher remittances from land-based workers and sea-based workers, which both grew by 4.2 percent compared to year-ago level, the BSP said.

Cash remittances from the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Kuwait, Germany and Hong Kong comprised about 80.2 percent of total cash remittances in the first 10 months of 2017.