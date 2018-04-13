OFW returns home from Saudi Arabia after 4-year legal battle

PAHIMA Alagasi, the 26-year-old Filipino worker who was scalded by her employer in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia four years ago, returned home on Friday.

Alagasi, who arrived via Philippine Airlines (PAL) Flight PR655, was accompanied by Philippine Ambassador to Riyadh Adman Alonto.

She was met at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by ACT-OFW Party List Rep. Anicieto Bertiz 3rd with representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Susan Ople of the Blas Ople Overseas Labor Office.

Alonto said Alagasi thanked the Philippine government and was grateful to Prince Abdulaziz and the government of Saudi Arabia for facilitating her exit from the Kingdom.

Pahima will soon be reunited with her two children in Pikit, North Cotabato, her hometown. “Finally, after four years, Pahima will be able to embrace again her children whom she left behind in Mindanao more than four years ago,” Alonto said.

She is scheduled to have a courtesy call to President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City this Saturday, according to Bertiz.

“It is an honor that this representation was able to be of help in bringing Pahima’s case to the attention of the President and it was very timely that the Saudi Prince visited our country,” Bertiz said.

President Duterte raised Pahima’s case and sought her repatriation when Saudi Prince and Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visited Manila and paid a courtesy call in Malacanang on March 19.

Alagasi was only 22 years old and barely two months on the job when she dropped the lid of a thermos while preparing coffee for her employer. The irate employer seized the thermos and poured all its contents on Alagasi’s back as she bent down to pick up the cap, and suffered severe burns on her neck, back and thighs.

Bertiz said she ran away while seeking treatment in a hospital, sought refuge in a shelter run by the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, and filed a maltreatment complaint against her employer.

The complaint, however, was dismissed by a Saudi judge after she failed to prove her accusation.

In retaliation, the employer filed false accusation and absconding charges against Alagasi, thus stalling her repatriation, Bertiz added.

Alonto said, fortunately the intervention of bin Naif and the Saudi government paved the way for Alagasi’s return home after a protracted four-year legal battle with her employer.