OFW in Russia injured after fleeing employer

The Philippine Embassy in Moscow on Monday reported that it immediately sent representatives to the City of Yakutsk in Sakha Republic, 4,200 kilometers from the capital, upon hearing of an incident involving a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who sustained injuries to her back and leg.

The Filipino who was not identified was injured after allegedly attempting to escape from her employer last February 12.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee are looking into the incident and have opened a case against the employer under Article 127.3 of the Russian Criminal Code for “unlawful detention with serious consequences.”

After meeting with the OFW on February 15, embassy representatives spoke with various officials from the hospital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Representative Office in Yakutsk, the Investigative Committee and the Department of External Relations of Sakha Republic.

Embassy officials were assured of the various agencies’ cooperation and protection of the rights of the Filipino woman.

During the meetings, Vice Consul Jeffrey Valdez said the embassy’s priority is the protection of the rights and welfare of its citizen.

Meanwhile, Philippine Embassy representatives traveled to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, 9,000 kilometers from Moscow, to visit a Filipino seafarer detained for allegedly killing two of his colleagues aboard a ship in November last year.

As the incident occurred in Russian waters, the Filipino is awaiting trial under the Russian judicial system.

Christian Baggas, the embassy’s Assistance-to-Nationals Officer and Dmitry Khodzko, embassy interpreter, met the Filipino seafarer last February 9 at the office of the Investigative Office of Vladivostok that helped arrange the meeting.

During the meeting, the Filipino seafarer, who was not identified as were his victims, was informed in his native language of his situation and was given an opportunity to speak by telephone with his family in the Philippines.

Expressing remorse on what he did, he thanked the embassy representatives for the attention given to his case and informed them that he is being treated fairly and that he was assigned a lawyer.