OFW wins case vs erring employer

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has upheld the findings of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) that declared the International Hospital of Bahrain (IH) in default of its contractual obligation to overseas Filipino worker Joselino Caraos. The case stemmed from IH’s petition asking the CA to stop DoLE and POEA from collecting on Caraos’ behalf, instead of settling its obligation. In its landmark ruling, the CA said “… we fail to find any grave abuse of discretion on the part of the DoLE which would authorize this appellate court to substitute its own ruling over that of DoLE. There was ample evidence to support the findings of the said administrative agency.” Caraos has since stopped working as assistant pediatrics in IH over non-payment of his salary and other monetary benefits by his employer over a period of time. But the IH claimed Caraos filed the labor case to preempt his liability in pre-terminating his contract. Last March, the CA dismissed the IH’s petition and proceeded to rule on both procedural and substantive grounds.