More OFWs avail of One-Stop Service in Region 8

Some 2,218 vacationing and prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) availed of the services of the One-Stop Service Center in Tacloban City since its launching in September last year.

In a report submitted to DOLE Regional Director Elias A. Cayanong, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) posted the highest number of OFWs served at 1,069.

The services include application for social benefits, education and training assistance, workers welfare assistance, social services and family welfare services, assistance through reintegration programs, and relief assistance of DOLE to OFWs affected by Saudi oil crisis.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) came in second with 461 clients who applied for NBI clearance. The third agency with the highest number of OFWs served is the Commission on Higher Education with 231 OFWs who availed of issuance of certification, verification and authentication of scholastic records service.