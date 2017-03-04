OFWs new missionaries of faith – bishop

BALANGA CITY: The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Migrants (CBCP–ECMI) on Saturday gave Overseas Filipino Workers three messages – recognition, gratitude and prayers – in celebration of the National Migrants Sunday today.

Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos, CBCP–ECMI chair, said the Church through the Episcopal Commission recognizes the sacrifices and services of those working in foreign countries for their loved ones and country.

“Foreign employers recognize their honesty and deep faith in God. Italian parents, for example, admit their children under the care and hands of Filipinos are safe,” the bishop who was assigned in Rome for many years said.

Santos said the Church is thankful to the OFWs for showing the true face of Filipinos who are God-fearing, hardworking and very patient.

“They are our new missionaries of faith to the world,” the bishop of the diocese of Balanga said.

“The Church is praying for them to be safe in their work places, keep away from troubles and harms and to find caring and humane employers,” Santos said.

He urged government to ease the hardships of OFWs from dehumanizing conditions and unjust labor practices.

The prelate said Filipino workers abroad are of big help to the economy remitting annually about US$2.55 billion.

“The remittances are hard-earned money from their blood, sweat and tears and products of their sacrifices and sufferings,” Santos added.