OFWs warned against use of fake documents

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has warned workers against submitting falsified documents in applying for overseas jobs.

In an advisory over the weekend, the POEA reiterated its concern over reports and complaints by foreign employers on fake or altered certificates of employment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) recruited and deployed to the Middle East and other countries.

Aside from the fake employment certificates, also submitted were altered birth certificates, marriage contracts, medical certificates and school credentials, which, in some cases, had been perpetrated by some licensed recruitment agencies with the consent of the workers for compliance purposes.

The POEA officer-in-charge, Labor Undersecretary Bernard Olalia, said submission of spurious documents is not acceptable and has dire consequences for the workers because it is illegal anywhere in the world.

“The malpractice endangers the welfare of OFWs and exposes them to possible deportation, detention and blacklisting that could deny them future employment in other countries,” the POEA said.

The use of fake employment certificates, among others, has been the subject of many complaints, including from Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries and New Zealand, among others.

The Philippine Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, earlier reported to the POEA that it was discovered that some Filipino dairy farm workers submitted false employment certificates.

It prompted New Zealand authorities to charge liable OFWs with NZ$15,000 and imposed stricter evaluation of Filipino applicants.

The POEA reminded all licensed recruitment agencies of their duly notarized undertaking executed by their officers to select and deploy only medically fit and competent workers and to adhere to ethical standards in the recruitment and deployment of workers.

It cautioned placement agencies to exercise due diligence in verifying the authenticity of documents submitted by job applicants.

The POEA warned that both workers and recruitment agencies should be aware of possible administrative and criminal liabilities arising from violation of relevant laws and rules and regulations on overseas employment.