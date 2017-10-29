OFWs warned vs ‘third-country’ recruitment scheme

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned employed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against so-called “third country” recruitment schemes.

Advertisements

The POEA, in a report to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, issued the warning over the weekend following complaints from Filipino household service workers (HSWs) in Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus who were lured into transferring to another country like Dubai, Mongolia, Turkey and Russia but later found out the conditions of employment to be least ideal or worse, the offered jobs were non-existent.

The recruiters are mostly nationals of the third country who have Filipino partners in their illegal activities.

Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say, concurrent acting POEA Administrator, said that OFWs should be careful in accepting offers of employment in another country.

He said that third-country recruitment was illegal because there was no contract with the employer and the recruiter has no license from the POEA. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL