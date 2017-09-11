Ogie Alcasid’s ‘80s-themed 50th birthday

Back from attending the Vicki Belo-Hayden Kho wedding in Paris where he marked his 50th birthday, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid held a grand ‘80s-themed party at Sofitel Manila over the weekend dressed no less as the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Suffice it to say, the event was filled with music and celebrities based on Instagram posts.

Besides his wife Regine Velasquez, son Nate, daughter Leila and other family members, spotted in the crowd were a mix of OPM stars and showbiz personalities, among them Randy Santiago, Rachel Alejandro, Gary Valenciano, Michael V and wife Carol Bunagan, Senator Grace Poe and husband Neil Llamanzares, Pinky Amador, Viktoria Agbayani, and Christian Bautista with girlfriend Kat Ramnani.

Partying too were Jolina Magdangal, Perry Lansigan, Kyla, Jaya, Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Diana Zubiri with husband Andy Smith, and actor JC Gonzalez with girlfriend Luanne Dy.

By the end of the evening, Valenciano and Magdangal won the awards for Best in ’80s Costume, what with Mr. Pure Energy wearing his original getup from a concert in the ‘80s, and Magdangal coming as Cyndi Lauper.

Before the ‘80s party, Alcasid also marked the lead up to his 50th birthday with a concert titled “NakakaLokal” on August 25 at the KIA Theatre. In Paris, he celebrated his actual birthday on August 27 with his Velasquez, their son, as well as his ex-wife Michelle van Eimeren and their daughters Leila and Sarah.