Ogie Alcasid’s Christmas wish–a sitcom on ABS-CBN

And why gag show stalwart is hesitant to join the ‘Banana Sundae’ cast

Multi-slashie and OPM royalty Ogie Alcasid finally held his first press conference within the ABS-CBN headquarters since he pulled a surprise some weeks ago, appearing on It’s Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

An erstwhile TV5 talent, who was valued on third-placer network with numerous programs, Alcasid’s transfer to ABS-CBN is considered a coup for his well of talents. Besides his title as OPM’s prolific “Singer-Songwriter,” he is also considered a genius in comedy, pioneering both original gag shows Tropang Trumpo on TV5, and Bubble Gang on GMA Network.

Originally a GMA Network stalwart, Alcasid, who is soon to sign his contract with ABS-CBN as a “multi-platform artist” admits he maintains strong ties with his Bubble Gang family to this day, especially his co-pioneer Michael V.

As such when The Manila Times asked him if he would consider joining ABS-CBN’s own gag show, Banana Sundae, led by Angelica Panganiban, Jason Gainza, and John Prats, Alcasid took a polite pause and followed on with an honest reply.

“Everyone knows how close I am to Michael V… my ex-boyfriend,” joked Regine Velasquez’ better half. “Kumpareng buo ko yon…” he trailed off without needing to say anything else.

He revealed however that he already received an invitation from Banana Sundae to guest in an episode but his schedule was too tight to accommodate the stint.

“I never thought about [the possibility of joining them]yet, but [in terms of a comedy project], I’d much rather try my hand on a sitcom because I’ve never had one. Yung isang character lang ang ide-develop ko, at hindi iba-iba tulad sa gag show. Yon na lang sana,” he conveyed his wish.

Meanwhile, without going into too much detail on his departure from TV5, Alcasid acknowledged he still maintains a good relationship with head honcho Manny Pangilinan, while hinting in a roundabout way that a certain part of his contract failed to materialize.

According to The Manila Times sources, Alcasid left GMA for TV5 specifically to become a music executive for the media company. But on Thursday’s press confe­rence, the OPM star simply stated the fact, “I was always a talent for the network,” and left the logical conclusion unsaid.

Looking forward as he ends 2016 with an all-new beginning, the ever-positive Alcasid excitedly declared there will be “boundless opportunities” for him to explore in his new home in ABS-CBN.

“I’m starting 2017 off as a judge on Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids together with Gary Valenciano and the Megastar Sharon Cuneta,” he enthused, “And from there, there’s so much more we’re going to do.”

Set to premiere in January 2017, the celebrity kids who will compete in the coming season of Your Face Sounds Familiar are Alonzo Muhlach, Lyca Gairanod, Elha Nympha, Justin Alva, Sam Shoaf, Awra and AC Bonifacio.