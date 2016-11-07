Ogsila, Sermonia lead MOS awardees

Record- breaker Ken Iverson Ogsila of Wesleyan College and Jewel Susan Sermonia of Dili­man Preparatory School (DPS) led the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in Class C of the 103rd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series for Class C and Novice held at the DPS swimming pool in Quezon City.

Ogsila, who smashed the 50m backstroke record in 27.40 seconds, collected 39 points to claim the top honors in the boys’ 14-year category while Sermonia got 44 points to dominate the girls’ 14-year division.

Claiming the other MOS awards were Tara Beard of British School Manila (girls’ 6-under), Inigo Gigantone of Camp Aguinaldo Streamline (boys’ 6-under), Maria Zabelle Eugenio of Club Manila East (girls’ 7-year) and Nicole Camacho of Kalipayan Sailfish (girls’ 8-year).

The other MOS winners were Raniel Bautista (7), Justin Badion (8), Patrick Vidal (9), Mark Henry Espinosa (10), Angelo Olaguer (11), Jed Pilar (12), Andree Ocampo (13) and Jamil Creado (15-over) in boys; and Samantha Gail Inkee (9), Kimberly Bangca (10), Allyza Marie Palermo (11), Nika Ibong (12), Aliana Bequillo (13) and Jessie Mae Del Mar (15-over) in girls.

“Even it is difficult for us to hold monthly competition for our newly found potential swimmers, we are keeping the program as our swimming community continue to multiply,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“Each month more coaches and swimmers coming in to the PSL, coaches and parents realized that we have better and efficient programs to offer. We are also open to all with free membership, meaning at no cost,” she added.

In Novice Class, Susan Papa Swim Academy standouts Aaron John Tamayo (boys’ 10-year) and Asael Aman (boys’ 6-under) along with DPS tankers Hannah Ashley Mendoza (girls’ 9-year) and Sophia Angela Estacio (girls’ 10-year) topped their respective age bands.

Also winning MOS trophies were Allison Fundado (6-under), Sophia Marcela Bernardo (7), Audrey Cruz (8), Lizzie Alberto (11), Ivhana Asher Dimaliglig (12), Shane Ashley Sebastian (13), Aaliyah Dimaculangan (14) and Alliah Faith Tarlit (15-over) in girls; and Jace Miguel Valin (7), Iasaiah Ruelan (8), Yuuki Miki (9), Aaron John Tamayo (10), Prince Angeles (11), Raizen Monderin (12), Dustin Evangelista (13), Ajay Gabriel (14) and Efraim Camacho (15-over) in boys.

Kalipayan Sailfish bagged the overall team title with 731 points followed by second placer Club Manila East (607) and third placer Camp Agui­naldo Streamline (595).