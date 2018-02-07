OIC condemns missile attack vs Saudi Arabia

Member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the ballistic missile attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias on Riyadh in December 2017, calling it an aggression on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and evidence of the Houthi militias’ refusal to cooperate with the international community.

In a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC member states on January 21, 2018 in Jeddah, the council said that Iran violated the CFM resolution and relevant UN Security resolutions by continuing to provide Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Houthi militias.

“Member States assist and support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against terrorism and any attempts to undermine its security,” a statement released by the council said.

“Any harm to the security of the Kingdom is indeed a prejudice to the security and unity of the entire Muslim world,” the statement added.

The council also called on all the member states and the international community to take effective steps to prevent another attack. It also pushed for the prosecution of all parties responsible for smuggling weapons, providing training, and continued support for the Houthi coup militia.

The council said that Iranian-backed coup militias are threats to regional and international community. It also highlighted the militia’s breach of international humanitarian law by targeting densely populated cities and towns.

The council also reaffirmed its support to Yemen President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and stressed the importance of endeavors to reach a comprehensive political solution to stop all forms of external interference and end the suffering of the Yemeni people in accordance with the outcome of the National Dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2016.

During the meeting, the council reminded its member states to promote unity and solidarity, build up mutually beneficial relations, preserve peace and security, and to adhere with Islam’s universal message of mercy to achieve stability and progress within the member states.