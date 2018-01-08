Oil companies again hike prices

OIL companies again raised the pump prices of petroleum products, the second rate adjustment for the month.

Flying V was the first to adjust its prices, raising the cost of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter and 30 centavos per liter, respectively, at 12:01 Tuesday. The price of gasoline was unchanged.

Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil also raised the price of diesel by 55 centavos and kerosene by 30 centavos per liter. They too did not adjust the price of gasoline.

The prices adjustment was implemented despite the announcement of the Department of Energy (DoE) that fuel stocks should not be subjected to higher excise taxes.

Last week, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said taxes should not be imposed on fuel products already in retail outlets before the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) took effect on January 1.

He added the DoE is keeping a close eye on oil companies to prevent profiteering.