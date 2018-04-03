Oil companies impose another hefty price hike

Tuesday, April 3, 2018
    Oil companies again imposed a hefty price increase for the second straight week as oil prices surged in the global market on Tuesday.

    Caltex, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil hiked the price of diesel by P1
    per liter and gasoline by 90 centavos per liter at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

    Caltex, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil also raised the price of kerosene by P1 per liter.

    Last week, industry players jacked up the price of diesel by P1.10 per liter, gasoline by P1.15 per liter, and kerosene by P1 per liter.

    Meanwhile, Petron announced on Sunday it raised the price of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 25 centavos per kilogram and AutoLPG by P0.15 per liter “to reflect movements in the international contract prices of LPG” this month.


    Eastern Petroleum, however, did not adjust its LPG price.

