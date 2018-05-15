Oil companies impose hefty price hike

Oil companies imposed on Tuesday a big-time price hike after slashing prices last week.

The cost of diesel went up by P1.20 per liter and gasoline by P1.10 per liter. The price of kerosene rose by 95 centavos per liter.

Caltex, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil adjusted their pump prices at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This was not the first time the oil firms imposed a hefty price increase. They also increased their pump prices by more than P1 per liter on March 27 and April 3.

The price hike announcement came despite the decline in oil prices in the world market.

Reports said Brent crude futures stood at $76.79 per barrel, 33 cents or 0.4 percent lower than their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures closed at $70.44 per barrel, down 26 cents or 0.3 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, oil companies have increased the price of diesel by P9.19 per liter, gasoline by P8.15 per liter, and kerosene by P10.25 per liter.