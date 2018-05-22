Oil companies impose hefty price increase

OIL companies again imposed hefty price increases, raising the cost of diesel and gasoline by more than P1.

The cost of diesel rose by P1.15 per liter, gasoline by P1.60 per liter, and kerosene by P1 per liter.

Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Total and Unioil hiked the pump prices of diesel by P1.15 per liter and gasoline by P1.60 per litter at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The price of kerosene went up by P1 per liter.

The price hike was implemented after global oil prices climbed on Monday. Based on reports, Brent crude futures touched $78.87 a barrel, up 36 cents or 0.5 percent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $71.68 per barrel, up 40 cents or 0.6 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, oil firms have raised the price of diesel by P10.34 per liter, gasoline by P9.75 per liter, and kerosene by P11.25 per liter.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian warned that crude prices could hit the $100 per barrel threshold in the global market.

“Filipinos are really starting to feel the negative effects of rapidly rising global oil prices. This should send a clear signal to our government that it is time to start preparing for contingencies in case we hit the $100 mark,” Gatchalian, who heads the Senate Committee on Energy, said.

Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DoE) “to accurately forecast the expected price of crude oil over the next six months and lead the preparation of strategies that would minimize the impact of surging prices on public utility drivers and private consumers.”

“DoE must ensure that it provides accurate estimates, so the government may be guided in crafting both immediate and long-term ways to insulate the country from shocks in the global oil market,” he added.