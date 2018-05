Oil companies lowered their pump prices after imposing price hikes for three straight weeks.

The cost of diesel and gasoline went down by 30 centavos per liter, while the price of kerosene decreased by 60 centavos per liter.

Seaoil was the first to adjust its prices at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Jetti Petroleum, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Total and Unioil followed suit at 6 a.m.