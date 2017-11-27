Oil companies raise diesel, kerosene prices

A week after implementing a rollback in the prices of petroleum products, oil companies jacked up the pump prices of diesel and kerosene but retained the price of gasoline this week.

Flying V left the price of gasoline unchanged, but hiked the prices of diesel and kerosene by 35 centavos per liter and 25 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil retained the price of gasoline but increased the price of diesel by 35 centavos per liter, effective at 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil raised the price of kerosene by 25 centavos per liter at 6 a.m. today.