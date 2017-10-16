Oil firms adjust prices

Oil companies adjusted the prices of diesel, gasoline and kerosene on Monday, a week after implementing a rollback in the prices of petroleum products.

Flying V left the price of diesel unchanged, although it raised the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter and decreased the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, effective at 12:01 a.m.

Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil did not adjust the price of diesel this week.

But Phoenix Petroleum slashed the price of diesel by 40 centavos per liter, effective at 6:00 a.m.

The same companies, however, jacked up the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter.

Caltex, Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil reduced the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter effective at 6:00 a.m.

JORDEENE LAGARE