Oil firms again increase prices

The cost of diesel, gasoline and kerosene will again go up this week even if oil prices dipped in the global market.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Jetti Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, and Total increased the price of diesel by 70 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They also hiked the price of gasoline by 85 centavos per liter and kerosene by 70 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, Unioil raised the prices of diesel and gasoline by 70 centavos per liter and 85 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 6:01 a.m.

Reports said Brent crude futures fell 50 cents or 0.7 percent to close at $74.14 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 28 cents or 0.4 percent to end at $67.82 a barrel.