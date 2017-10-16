Oil firms announce adjustments in pump prices on Tuesday

Monday, October 16, 2017
    OIL companies announced a new round of price adjustments on diesel, gasoline, and kerosene on Tuesday, a week after implementing a rollback on petroleum products.

    Flying V will raise the price of gasoline by 20 centavos but roll back the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, effective at 12:01 a.m.

    Caltex, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of gasoline but roll back the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m., also on Tuesday.

    PTT Philippines will follow suit on the price of gasoline effective at 6 a.m. on the same day.

    While Flying V, Caltex, PTT Philippines, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will leave the price of diesel unchanged, Phoenix Petroleum announced a rollback by 40 centavos per liter effective at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE

     

